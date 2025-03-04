F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in F5 by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $284.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

