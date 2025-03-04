EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share and revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
EYPT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.