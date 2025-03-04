EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share and revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

