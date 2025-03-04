Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $104.03 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

