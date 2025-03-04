Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $104.03 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

