Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the online travel company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Expedia Group has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average of $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

