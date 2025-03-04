Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

