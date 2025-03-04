Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $348.86 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

