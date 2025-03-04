Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 535,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $265.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

