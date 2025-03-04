Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2,187.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $8,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,006 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

