Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $266.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

