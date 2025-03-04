Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.88 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $353.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.65.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.70 and a 200-day moving average of $332.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

