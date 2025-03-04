Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $536.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.