Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 28,318 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2,025.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,662,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $835,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,848 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE UNP opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day moving average of $240.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

