Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after buying an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,574 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after acquiring an additional 743,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

