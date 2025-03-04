Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Exchange Income
Insider Buying and Selling
Exchange Income Price Performance
Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.66. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$43.08 and a one year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.