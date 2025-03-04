Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Excelsior Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Excelsior Capital Limited manufactures and distributes electrical cables, connectors, and related components in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Investment Portfolio. It offers electrical cables under the XLPE, Hartland, and Aflex brands. The company also provides cords and cable assemblies for use in medical, technology, lighting and entertainment, and original manufacture equipment markets; and underground couplers and receptacle products for mining and construction industries.

