Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Excelsior Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Excelsior Capital Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.
About Excelsior Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Excelsior Capital
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Warren Buffett Sold ULTA Stock—But Should You?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Actively Managed ETFs Outperforming Despite Their Higher Fees
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Monster Beverage: Monster Upside or a Risky Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.