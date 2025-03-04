Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.
Everplay Group Stock Performance
EVPL traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 202 ($2.57). The stock had a trading volume of 303,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.97. Everplay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 194.50 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.49). The stock has a market cap of £290.78 million, a PE ratio of -8,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Everplay Group Company Profile
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Everplay Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.