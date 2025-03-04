Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Everplay Group Stock Performance

EVPL traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 202 ($2.57). The stock had a trading volume of 303,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.97. Everplay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 194.50 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.49). The stock has a market cap of £290.78 million, a PE ratio of -8,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Everplay Group Company Profile

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

