Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.75 on Friday. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $673,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,120.50. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 45,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $613,016.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 542,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,669.44. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,476 shares of company stock worth $1,879,216. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Everi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,631,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,924,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after acquiring an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth about $33,507,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Everi by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,214,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 229,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $24,815,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

