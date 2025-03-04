Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 15218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Euronav Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Get Euronav alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.