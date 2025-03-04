Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Estrella Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Estrella Immunopharma Trading Down 3.9 %

Estrella Immunopharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 120,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,642. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Estrella Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

