Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.