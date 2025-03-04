Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

