Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 11.0 %

ESKYF stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,968. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia.

