Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eskay Mining Trading Down 11.0 %
ESKYF stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,968. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.