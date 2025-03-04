EQB (TSE:EQB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$101.82, with a volume of 52359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQB shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cormark cut EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price objective on EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$122.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$105.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

