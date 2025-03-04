Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.02 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.02), Zacks reports.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

EOSE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,892,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,112. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

