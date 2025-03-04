EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.6% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

