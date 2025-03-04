EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Trimmed by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 321,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

EOG Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

