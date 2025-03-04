Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Engie Trading Down 0.1 %

Engie stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 70,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,927. Engie has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

