Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Engie Trading Down 0.1 %
Engie stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 70,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,927. Engie has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.
About Engie
