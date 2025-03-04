Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Issues Earnings Results

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $259,340.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,036.83. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $28,070.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,491.26. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,566 shares of company stock worth $372,671 in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

