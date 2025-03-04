Energy Vault (NRGV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NYSE NRGV opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

