Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 944.0 days.
Energean Stock Performance
Energean stock remained flat at $13.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.
Energean Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
Further Reading
