enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Down 45.6% – What’s Next?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 45.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. 4,139,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average session volume of 326,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

enCore Energy Trading Down 45.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at enCore Energy

In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $296,520 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

