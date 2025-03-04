Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$62.31, with a volume of 1311318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.23.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 118.98%.

Insider Activity at Enbridge

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

