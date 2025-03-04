Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Else Nutrition Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BABYF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
