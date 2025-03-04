Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

