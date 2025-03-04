EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in February

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDPFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Articles

