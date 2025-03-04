Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETB stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

