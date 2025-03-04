Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
ETO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 43,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,235. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
