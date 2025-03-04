Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

ETO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 43,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,235. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.10 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,600. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at $25,460.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

