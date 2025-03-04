Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EFR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,769. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.