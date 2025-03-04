Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,735. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.93.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
