Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EFT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,497. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

