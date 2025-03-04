Dravo Bay LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Dravo Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.71 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

