Dravo Bay LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dravo Bay LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,901 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,702,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.4 %

BATS IEFA opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

