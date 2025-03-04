Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

