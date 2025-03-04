DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 217,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,901. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

