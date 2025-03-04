DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DSL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

