Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 257582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $850.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.