Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock remained flat at $30.98 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
