Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock remained flat at $30.98 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

About Dongfeng Motor Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.