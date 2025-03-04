Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Thomas R. Scalf Sells 29,500 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

Donaldson stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.