Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Down 4.5 %

DLPN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.92. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

